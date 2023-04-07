Nashik city's decision on water cut delayed, awaiting government orders

The state government has asked the local bodies to replan the water supply for their respective areas as there is a possibility of a prolonged monsoon owing to the 'El Nino' phenomenon this year.

Accordingly, a decision was to be taken on Wednesday regarding water cuts in Nashik City.

However, the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) has decided to take a decision in this regard only after the government's order, and thus, there are no water cuts proposed currently by the civic body. Nashik City gets its water supply from Gangapur and Mukane dams.

This year, owing to the El Nino phenomenon, the rains are likely to be delayed. Thus, to maintain the water storage in the dams, a meeting of officials from the water supply department was to be held in NMC administrator Dr Chandrakant Pulkundwar’s presence. There was also a plan to implement a water cut in the city from Saturday. However, the meeting got cancelled.

Meanwhile, a plan for the water supply has already been submitted to the government. Therefore, sources in the NMC administration said that further action will be taken only after receiving the government's order on the issue.