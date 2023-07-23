Water level in city’s lakes increase to over 47% amid downpour

Mumbai's water situation has seen a significant improvement with the collective water stock in its seven reservoirs reaching 47.54 percent, at 6,88,142 million litres, as of Saturday morning, the data issued by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) showed. With the daily quota of rain surpassing the 200-mm mark, Mumbai saw the wettest day of this year on Saturday.

Heavy rains lashed parts of Maharashtra leading to severe waterlogging in multiple areas on Sunday. Severe water-logging also occurred in Bhiwandi following heavy rainfall which led to cars being half submerged in water.The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated areas in Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts for Sunday. The weather department has also issued a yellow alert for heavy rainfall in isolated places in Mumbai for today.