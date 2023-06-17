Water of Krishna Marathwada irrigation project will be available by June 2024: Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra state deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said the water from the Krishna Marathwada irrigation project will reach the fields of Marathwada by June 2024. He was speaking after inspecting the work of the project in Osmanabad district.

The officials here have assured that the water from this project will reach the farms in June 2024. When I was chief minister during 2014-2019, our government cleared all the hurdles in the way of this project, Fadnavis said.

Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government which came to power in 2019 did not do anything regarding the revised administrative sanction needed for the project and the water got “stuck in Baramati,” he said, in an apparent swipe at NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

The deputy CM also said the government was planning to channel the excess water that causes flooding of Kolhapur and Sangli during heavy spells of rain to the Ujni dam through a canal, and the proposal has been submitted to the World Bank to get funding.