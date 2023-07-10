Water scarcity fears return as rainfall subsides in Nashik

The recent cessation of rainfall has resulted in a halt to the rising water level in the dam. Currently, the water storage in Gangapur Dam, which serves as a crucial water source for Nashik city, stands at a mere 32 per cent. If the dry spell persists, there is a possibility of further decline in the water stock. Comparing with the same day last year, where the dam's storage reached 36 per cent, this year's water level has witnessed a decrease of four per cent.

After a dry month in June, the anticipation for rainfall in July was high. Fortunately, the city has been spared from a water shortage crisis as the water level in the dam witnessed a significant rise due to good rainfall in the area, including the city, during the first week of July. Consequently, there was a 1 per cent increase in water storage last week. However, the relief experienced last week may transform into concern this week as the rains have been absent for the past eight days. Presently, Gangapur dam holds water storage of 32 per cent, while the overall stock of water in the region stands at 23 per cent, a decrease from last year's 31 per cent.

Last month, the city was at risk of experiencing water cuts due to low water storage levels in the dam. However, the rainfall received during the first week of July has significantly increased the water level, reaching 31 per cent, thereby alleviating concerns about water scarcity. It has been stated that if the rainfall persists, there will be no need for water cuts. Despite this positive development, Nashik residents are still facing water cuts, and the recent pause in rainfall raises some concerns. Comparatively, the stock of water in the dam group was 31 per cent last year, but this year it has decreased to 23 per cent. The situation in other dams in the district is not much different, as the water storage has dropped from 31 per cent last year to a mere 27 per cent this year.