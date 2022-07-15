Water shortage crisis averted in Pimpri Chinchwad city

Pawannagar: As the main source of water in Pimpri Chinchwad city and Maval taluka, Pawana dam is 53 percent full, water concern has been alleviated. Mawla has received half a century of rains and the Pavana dam is 53 per cent full.

Due to heavy rain in the dam area, 147 mm of rain has been recorded in the last 24 hours. This has resulted in a record increase of 8.79 percent in water storage in 24 hours. Since June 1, 1,176 mm of rain has fallen, while 57 mm has fallen during the day. Last year on this date only 632 mm of rain was recorded.

The rainfall this year is 544 mm more than last year. Half a century has been completed for water and the current water storage in the dam is 53.19 percent. Last year, today's water storage in the dam was 34 percent. Due to heavy rains, the water level in the dam has risen sharply.