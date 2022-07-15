Water storage of Koyna Dam at 47 TMC

Karad: The water storage in Koyna Dam at Koynanagar (Patan) has reached 47.05 TMC till today, Friday morning. In the last 24 hours, 3.87 TMC of water has increased in the dam.

Since last week, the intensity of rain has increased everywhere in the state. Even in the Koyna Dam catchment area, the rainfall is continuing and the water storage in the dam is increasing rapidly. At present, the inflow of water into the dam is 46,450 cusecs.

Koynanagar 107 mm, Navja 59 mm, Mahabaleshwar 143 mm stood by these records in the last 24 hours.