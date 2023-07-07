Water supply to Mumbai reservoirs sees surge in water levels of more than 18 percent: BMC

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Friday that the useable water stock has increased to more than 18% as relentless rains lashed catchment areas of lakes and dams delivering water to Mumbai.

As per BMC's report, the useful water stock in seven reservoirs supplying water to the city has increased to 18.76 per cent as on 6 am from 10.88 per cent recorded on the morning of June 30.

However, the useful water stock in the reservoirs at present is less compared to last year, it stated. In 2022, the reservoirs had 19.08 per cent useful water stock, while the same was 18.44 per cent in 2021, the report said.

The civic body has imposed 10 per cent water cut in Mumbai city from July 1 and same is applicable in the civic limits of Thane and Bhiwandi-Nizampur and some other villages, where the BMC supplies water.

The seven reservoirs have a capacity of 14.47 million lakh litre, from which 3,850 MLD water is supplied to Mumbai every day. Of these reservoirs, Vihar and Tulsi lakes are in Mumbai, while Tansa, Bhatsa, Middle Vaitarna, and Modak Sagar dams are in Thane district and Upper Vaitarna is in Nashik district.

