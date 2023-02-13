Water tankers in Mumbai go on strike malls, hotels, housing societies badly hit

Malls, hotels, hospitals, clubs, construction sites and even some housing societies in the city have been hit by water shortage as tankers launched a strike on February 9 following a police circular warning of FIR against those not following the news rules of the Central Ground Water Authority. While the city receives around 3,850 million litres per day (MLD) through BMC, almost an equal amount of water is supplied by water tankers to various premises.

The Mumbai Water Tankers' Association claimed some of the new rules such as mandatory 200 sqm space around wells, ban on filling tankers on roads or footpaths, compulsory parking, salinity tests and satellite metres for groundwater lifting are not feasible. The city water tankers’ association, which has been on a strike since February 9, has called for the authorities to regularize their business. The association is opposing the Central Ground Water Authority’s (CGWA) norms. These norms have been issued under the Jal Shakti Ministry. A circular issued by the Mumbai police last week, makes it mandatory for them to comply or be booked under various sections of the IPC. The circular issued on February 3 states that in case a person does not comply with the set norms, the police can impose Section 379 (Punishment for theft), 426 (Punishment for mischief), 430 (Mischief by injury to works of irrigation or by wrongfully diverting water) of the Indian Penal Code against them.