We all are together in NCP under the leadership of Sharad Pawar says Ajit Pawar on rumours of rift within party

Senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar has dismissed all the rumours floating around about him leaving the party and joining BJP. " am with the NCP and will remain with the party," Ajit Pawar said on Tuesday. Pawar further clarified that some MLAs had come to meet him for their constituency or their work and it does not mean that they have come for any other reason. He emphasized that they were all together in the NCP and under the leadership of Sharad Pawar.

Earlier, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar on Tuesday dismissed speculations that his nephew Ajit Pawar will break ranks with the party and join hands with the BJP. He said that Ajit Pawar is busy with election-related work."Some people are just making news. Other than that, these things have no meaning. I can say about NCP that all the leaders in this party are working with one idea and that is how to strengthen it," Sharad Pawar told reporters. Echoing Sharad Pawar's sentiment, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut also dismissed reports of Ajit Pawar aligning with the BJP. He said that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) -- comprising the Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress and the NCP -- are together and the alliance will not break even if some MLAs jump ship to the BJP.