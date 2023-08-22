We all will celebrate when Chandrayaan-3 lands tomorrow, says Eknath Shinde

India's third lunar mission Chandrayaan-3 is set to land on the moon on August 23 at around 6:04 PM IST. On Monday, the Chandrayaan-2 orbiter formally welcomed Chandrayaan-3's Lunar Module, the Indian Space Research Organisation said.Two-way communication between the two is established.

Maharashtra state chief minister Eknath Shinde said We all will celebrate when Chandrayaan-3 lands tomorrow. Chandrayaan-3 landing will be broadcast live on DD National TV and several other news channels. The event will be live-streamed on ISRO's official website at isro.gov.in. The live streaming of the event will also be available on ISRO's YouTube channel and Facebook page.ISRO has invited all schools and educational institutions across the nation to play an active role in this historic event.