"We are all working together": Ajit Pawar denies rumours of his rift with NCP

NCP leader Ajit Pawar on Sunday said the tripartite Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance will remain intact and necessary efforts are being taken. The veteran politician also slammed rumours of his rift with NCP. Ajit Pawar spoke out on Sunday, saying that many people disapprove of his work and are creating “an atmosphere of confusion.”Ajit Pawar was speaking to reporters in Pune district when he said, “All of us (NCP leaders) met Sharad Pawar and informed him about the committee’s decision about rejecting his resignation as NCP chief. Pawar also respected our sentiments and withdrew his decision. While we are all working together, those who do not like my work are creating an atmosphere of confusion.”

Ajit’s remarks came amid the still-persisting rumours about him joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with a group of NCP legislators.Ajit, who is currently on Western Maharashtra tour, was absent during Friday’s press conference addressed by his uncle when he withdrew his resignation, which further fuelled speculations about him, though Sharad Pawar himself clarified that “not everyone can be present in one press conference.” Some of the people are here and some others are not. But today, senior leaders of the party, took a decision unanimously and I have withdrawn my resignation,” Pawar had said. Earlier this week when Pawar senior had announced stepping down from the party chief’s post, the NCP workers and many senior leaders urged him to take back the resignation. However, Ajit Pawar was the one who supported the decision.