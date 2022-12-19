We are not bringing Maha Lokayukta bill keeping someone specific in mind, says Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra state deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said that we are not bringing the Maharashtra Lokayukta bill keeping someone specific in mind. We have even kept CM under the purview of this bill under Modi govt, Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) were never misused.

The recommendations of the panel led by social activist [and anti-graft crusader] Anna Hazare have been accepted completely. The Lokayukta will be a retired chief justice of the High Court or a Supreme Court (judge), Fadnavis said, adding that a Bill will be brought in the upcoming Winter Session.

The Anti-corruption Act will be made a part of this law, and the Lokayukta will have a team of five people including retired judges. Remarking that it was the objective to run the Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government with “complete transparency”, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said he was determined to make Maharashtra “corruption free” and therefore his government had decided to introduce the Lokayukta law in the State.