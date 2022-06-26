"We are not slaves, we are not servants of anyone", Abdul Sattar retaliates against Sanjay Raut

Mumbai: The power struggle in the state's politics is intensifying day by day. A large group of Shiv Sena MLAs led by Eknath Shinde split, eading to political upheaval. As many as 42 MLAs have revolted along with the Shinde faction and now the issue has gone to court. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut is targeting rebel MLAs in a very aggressive manner. So, now the rebel MLAs are also retaliating.

The controversy has intensified as the rebel Shinde group in the Shiv Sena has named its group 'Shiv Sena Balasaheb'. On behalf of the Shinde Group, Minister Deepak Kesarkar held a press conference and answered many questions. In it, he also commented on the point of the name. Even after that, Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut has sharply criticized the rebel MLAs.

"I joined the Shiv Sena under the leadership of Eknath Shinde. The saffron of Hindutva took over. we are not slaves of anyone, we are not servants of anyone, we also have self-esteem, said rebel MLA Abdul Sattar criticizing Sanjay Raut. I am a 42-year-old politician. However, the way they speak to us is not the right way. We also have self-esteem " said Abdul Sattar.

Responding to this Sanjay Raut said "They should not ask for votes using the name of Shiv Sena. He should name his father, he calls himself a devotee of Balasaheb, but the devotees of Balasaheb do not carry daggers in their backs, said Sanjay Raut. Also, it was time for him to name Balasaheb Thackeray and Shiv Sena. But you name your father. Make a party in your father's name and ask for votes in your father's name. Why do you ask for votes in the name of the father of our party? There are 100 fathers there, some in Delhi, some in Nagpur, some in Mumbai."