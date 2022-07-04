"We are not traitors" says Eknath Shinde in assembly speech

While giving the speech in the assembly, new CM Eknath Shinde slammed Shiv Sena and said "We have been labeled as traitors. But Bhaskar Rao, (Sena MLA Bhaskar Jadhav) we are not traitors." He further asserted "While being in Sena, we could not take action against those allied with Dawood Ibrahim, We could not laud Veer Savarkar because we were with Congress while we were in the (previous) government."

"We were Shiv Sainiks, we are Shiv Sainiks and will continue to be Shiv Sainiks," said Eknath Shinde. "We are sainiks of late Balasaheb and Anand Dighe. Development and Hindutva are on our agenda" he added.

Eknath Shinde-led government on Monday reached the majority mark of 164 in the Maharashtra Assembly. The trust vote for the Shinde-led government sworn in on June 30 after the collapse of the 31-month-old Maha Vikas Aghadi regime comes on the second day of the two-day Special Session of the Assembly convened by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on July 3-4.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, the government cleared its first litmus test when BJP's Advocate Rahul Narwekar a first-time legislator was elected as Speaker of the House with a comfortable margin.