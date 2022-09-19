We are original Shiv Sena born out of decades of social work: Uddhav Thackeray

Taking an apparent dig at Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray said that he heads the "original" Sena which was born out of social work spanning four generations. Addressing the party functionaries at Shiv Sena Bhavan in Mumbai, Thackeray stated that his party cannot be "snatched away" or "purchased".We are the original party born out of decades of social work spanning four generations," he was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

The former Maharashtra CM said that the attempts made in the past to weaken Shiv Sena by engineering splits and defections had "failed" and wouldn't "succeed even now".In June this year, Eknath Shinde and 40 other Shiv Sena MLAs rebelled against the party leadership, which led to the collapse of the Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government. Since then, the Shinde camp calls itself the original Shiv Sena of Bal Thackeray and had also staked the claim to Sena's poll symbol - a "bow and arrow." Both factions are locked in a legal battle in the Supreme Court over a host of issues, including the disqualification of rebel legislators and various appointments made by the rebel camp.