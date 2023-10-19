We both share same Congress DNA: Supriya Sule hits out at Himanta for his remarks against her

Reacting to Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's controversial remark against Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar and her over their stand on Palestine, Supriya Sule said I am surprised because Himanta Biswa Sarma has the same DNA as me, he is originally from Congress. He and I share the same Congress DNA. You know how the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is disrespectful towards women. But I had hopes from Himanta Biswa Sarma.

I am surprised how this change has happened towards women, and the approach of probably going into the BJP is a little rubbing off on him. The BJP IT cell needs to understand and hear carefully what Sharad Pawar has said. Hear his entire statement, said Supriya Sule.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar is currently facing political controversy over his remarks in which he criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for supporting Israel during their conflict with the organization Hamas. Reacting to Pawar's remarks, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma gave a bizarre response to Sharad Pawar's comment and said it seems like the NCP chief will send his daughter Supriya Sule to Gaza to fight for Hamas.

I think Sharad Pawar will send Supriya (Sule) to Gaza to fight for Hamas, responded Sarma when questioned about NCP leader Sharad Pawar's alleged remarks regarding India's position on the Israel-Palestine issue. Earlier, expressing solidarity with Israel over the rocket strikes launched by Hamas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on October 7 that India's thoughts and prayers are with the innocent victims and their families.

Deeply shocked by the news of terrorist attacks in Israel. Our thoughts and prayers are with the innocent victims and their families. We stand in solidarity with Israel at this difficult hour, PM Modi posted on X (formerly Twitter).