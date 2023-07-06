We decided to go with BJP thrice, Sharad Pawar backtracked, says Ajit Pawar

Ajit Pawar launched a scathing attack on his uncle and mentor Sharad Pawar on Wednesday, asking when the 83-year-old was going to retire and give the next generation his blessing. In a statement that could also ruffle the feathers of chief minister Eknath Shinde, Pawar said he had already been deputy CM five times and now aspired to lead the state. Ajit disclosed that NCP had been in talks to form a government with the BJP in 2014, 2017 and 2019, but things did not proceed. Yet, when he joined the BJP government, he was singled out as a villain, he said. Recently, Sharad Pawar had claimed he held talks with the BJP in 2019 only to expose its lust for power.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), which got a major blow on SundayMaha after nine leaders joined the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government, will hold a meeting on Wednesday to decide the future course of action. NCP chief Sharad Pawar's nephew is among the nine leaders who have joined the BJP-Shiv Sena (Shinde camp)'s alliance. Ajit Pawar has also been sworn-in as Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra.