"We Don't Want to Enter Politics, It Requires a Lot of Money": Manoj Jarange Patil

Pune: Lakhs of Maratha activists have left for Mumbai with Manoj Jarange Patil The procession entered Pune yesterday where were given a warm welcome in an atmosphere of the same enthusiasm. Patil interacted with the media at the rally.

When asked whether he's considering joining politics, Patil replied by saying, "We are common people. We don't want to get into politics. It takes money there. It's not our job. We're fighting for the commons. Just give us reservations."

When asked why the march is continuing despite a ban on gatherings in Mumbai, Jarange Patil said, "There is no such thing as a mob ban for us. It is also not that Mumbai vehicles are not allowed. It's a big city. Prohibitory orders are imposed there for a variety of reasons. We don't want to go to Mumbai. The government said it had received 54 lakh records. They should be distributed."



"Right now, the whole community is standing on the street. We don't have any new demands. We're coming at their word, but it's not working. The government has been given seven months. 5.4 million records have been recovered. Why weren't they distributed? The lawmakers had come and did not keep their word. It is wrong not to make a legal case. Then the OBC brothers did not ask for records. We are asking for records. We should be given a reservation from OBC."

We didn't hold anyone hostage

"We are asking for reservations only to make life easier on a daily basis. We didn't hold anyone hostage. Give us a road through your big city.", Jarange stated.