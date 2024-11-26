'We Find it Hard to Believe Ladli Behna Yojana Made Mahayuti Win’, Says Jitendra Awhad on MVA’s Loss in Maharashtra (Watch Video)

Jitendra Awhad, the NCP-SCP winning candidate from the Mumbra-Kalwa Assembly seat, expressed his disbelief over the MVA's loss in the state, stating, "We cannot pinpoint any reason for our defeat, as things only worsened after the Lok Sabha elections. It’s hard to believe that the Ladki Behna Yojana played a decisive role in their victory. Even our winning MLAs have raised concerns about faulty EVMs. A mass movement is set to rise in the state, with several villages already witnessing an uprising.

Watch:

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: On the loss of MVA in the state, Jitendra Awhad, NCP-SCP winning candidate from Mumbra-Kalwa Assembly seat, says, "We are unable to find any reason (for our loss) because things have only gone bad after the Lok Sabha elections... We find it hard to… pic.twitter.com/9nWsHFBvAi — ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2024

"We are unable to find any reason (for our loss) because things have only gone bad after the Lok Sabha elections. We find it hard to believe that Ladki Behna Yojana has made them win. Even our winning MLAs have said that the EVMs were faulty. A mass movement will rise in the state. Many villages are already seeing an uprising", said Jitendra Awhad.

Also Read| Mumbai: Eknath Shinde Appeals to Shiv Sena Party Workers Not To Assemble at Varsha Niwas After Election Victory.

The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance has won a decisive victory in the Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024, solidifying its grip on power in the state. The NDA coalition secured a commanding majority with 235 seats in the 288-member assembly. According to the Election Commission of India, the BJP emerged as the dominant force with 132 seats, while Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena claimed 57 seats and Ajit Pawar's NCP won 41 seats.

