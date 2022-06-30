We got emotional yesterday when Uddhav Thackeray resigned as Chief Minister: Sanjay Raut

Commenting on Uddhav Thackeray's resignation, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut today said "We got emotional yesterday when Uddhav Thackeray resigned as Chief Minister. Everyone has faith in Uddhav Thackeray; people of every caste & religion support him. Sonia Gandhi and Sharad Pawar trust him."

Amid the Maharashtra Political crisis, CM Uddhav Thackeray has resigned from his post. He announced this major development during his live on Facebook. Resigning from the post, Uddhav Thackeray said "I don't want to play the majority game. Which was raised by Shiv Sena chief and Shiv Sainiks. Let the son of that Shiv Sena chief get what he deserves by being demoted from the post of Chief Minister. No one should be deprived of this happiness. I had no intention of leaving the post of Chief Minister. I don't want to cling to a chair."



"We are not going to be greedy. Mumbai strives for Hindutva. In front of everyone, I am resigning from the post of Chief Minister. I'm not scared. Let them eat their happiness tomorrow. I want the sweetness of love of Shiv Sainiks. Warakari says Uddhav Thackeray's hand is wanted, Mauli says he agrees. There was no riot in Maharashtra. Muslims also listened. I go unexpectedly but it's the same. The new Shiv Sena will be sitting in the building. Shiv Sena cannot take it away. Also resigned as a member of the Legislative Council. I never said I would come again" he added.