“We Have Come Together to Stay Together”: Uddhav Thackeray at Joint Rally With MNS Chief Raj Thackeray (Watch Video)

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray said on Saturday that he and his cousin Raj Thackeray have reunited to stay united and to protect the Marathi language. Speaking at a public event in Mumbai, Uddhav said, "We have come together to stay together. We have united to protect Marathi."

VIDEO | Mumbai, Maharashtra: "We have come together to stay together," says Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray (@uddhavthackeray) at joint rally with MNS chief Raj Thackeray.#MaharashtraPolitics#MaharashtraNews



(Full video available on PTI Videos -… pic.twitter.com/vivcHIbafw — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 5, 2025

Read Also | Raj and Uddhav Thackeray Reunite After 20 Years, Share Stage at Mega ‘Victory’ Rally in Mumbai (Watch Video)

The two leaders shared the stage for the first time in 20 years. The reunion was held to celebrate the Maharashtra government’s decision to roll back Hindi as an optional third language in primary schools.

The event was seen as a major political moment, as the Thackeray cousins set aside their long-standing differences. Party workers from both sides welcomed the move with loud cheers and slogans supporting Marathi pride.