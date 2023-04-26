"We have made them sit at home": Eknath Shinde takes a dig at Uddhav Thackeray amid leave allegations

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday afternoon arrived at his home village, Dare Tarfe Taam, in Satara district. After he left for Dare village, opposition parties minced no words in taking a dig at the alliance between Shinde's Sena and the BJP. Minister Uday Samant attempted to clear the air, saying Shinde has gone to participate in a village fair. Shinde's supporters claimed he had arrived to listen to Parayan, a discourse by spiritual thinkers.

Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) on Tuesday said Shinde is on his way out. However, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde told reporters on Tuesday that the reports that he was "on leave" were wrong.Speaking to reporters at Mahabaleshwar, he said he has been reviewing various works, meeting people and holding meetings with officials since arrival in the district.

I never go on leave. Today I reviewed the work of Tapola-Mahabaleshwar road, laid the foundation stone of a stretch of road and held a meeting of district officials over the infrastructure of the hill station to ensure that tourists get all the facilities," the Chief Minister said.Asked about various claims and allegations by the opposition, Mr Shinde said, "We have made them sit at home...they have no choice other than leveling allegations. We will not answer an allegation by a counter-allegation, but we will give them a reply through our work," he added.