We know what we are doing and ignore what others say: Sharad Pawar

A day after Shiv Sena (UBT) claimed Sharad Pawar has failed to create a successor to take his Nationalist Congress Party forward, the NCP chief said he and his party leaders ignore what others say and do not give any importance to such articles as they know what they are doing. Pawar said everybody in the NCP knows how to take the party forward, and they know how new leadership is created in the party.

Asked about the comments in Saamana, Pawar said, We do not attach any importance if someone is writing about whether we create new leadership or not. It is their prerogative (to write), but we ignore it. We know what we are doing, and we are satisfied with it, Pawar said that in 1999, the Congress and NCP came to power and it was decided to form a cabinet.

Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) claimed Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar has failed to create a successor who could take his party forward.

An editorial in Shiv Sena (UBT) mouthpiece Saamana also claimed the jumbo committee set up to decide on the new president of NCP after Pawar announced his decision to step down included some members who were keen to go with the ruling BJP. But these members were compelled to ask Pawar to continue due to pressure from NCP cadres, it said.