'We Made Mistake': DCM Ajit Pawar Apologises To Onion-Producing Farmers Over Export Ban In Nashik's Niphad

In the Lok Sabha elections, the BJP faced significant setbacks due to the outcry from farmers, particularly onion farmers, who voted against the government. This led to the defeat of several candidates. Now, even Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has publicly acknowledged the severe impact this decision had on the ruling coalition. "We will not stop onion exports anymore. The blow from the Lok Sabha elections was so severe that it broke our backs. We made a mistake, and I ask for forgiveness," Ajit Pawar admitted. Today marks the second day of Ajit Pawar's Jan Sanman Yatra of the NCP. He is currently touring the Niphad constituency, represented by MLA Dilip Bankar, where he addressed a farmers' gathering.

Ajit Pawar further stated, "Farmers are not paying for their next seed bill or clearing their overdue bills. The central government shares our views, and we will no longer halt onion exports. The blow from the Lok Sabha elections hit us hard, and it crippled us. We made a mistake, please forgive us. Those who work make mistakes. We decided not to ban onion exports and to waive electricity bills. We've introduced schemes for milk, cotton, soybeans, and rice."

Pawar emphasized that "We are here for long-term politics, not for short-term gains. If the benefits don't reach the people tomorrow, women will hold me accountable. Don’t fall prey to false narratives; these efforts are meant to be ongoing. There’s a plan involving ₹45,000 crore to ensure these schemes continue. To keep them running, we need your support; you must press our button. Women are working hard, managing households and striving to empower their families. They have certain expectations. I’ve presented the budget ten times and allocated funds for schemes and dam projects. I’ve provided funds for projects based on the demands of MLAs. Today, the women welcomed me with respect, and I was honored as a brother."

Reflecting on past events, he added, "We were in power for two and a half years, and then the government collapsed, as everyone knows. How long could we keep saying we weren’t in power? Now that we’re back in power, we’ve been able to allocate funds for development work. I never made decisions to hurt anyone; I’m here to work. We are people who study the issues, not just talk in the air. Your trust is crucial. What matters is how we get the work done. Last night, I held a meeting. We’ve managed to make one to one-and-a-quarter crore women eligible, and the registration work is still ongoing, though there are challenges. We are finding ways to address them. On the 17th, I signed files worth ₹6,000 crore, and yesterday, I came to Nashik," Ajit Pawar concluded.