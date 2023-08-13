"We no longer feel safe": Jaipur Express firing victim’s family slams Shinde govt

The gruesome killing of passengers on the Jaipur-Mumbai Superfast Express by an on-duty Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable has driven the family of one of the victims to make a decision to leave the country. Hussain Bhanpurwala, the son of victim Kadar Bhanpurwala, said on Friday that the family does not feel India is safe for them anymore. Hussain was also disappointed with investigating authorities for their inability to find out the motive behind the killings. He criticised the state government for being unsupportive.

On July 31, RPF constable Chetan Singh, who had been taking treatment for a mental health condition, shot his senior, ASI Tikaram Meena, in coach B5 of the train, before gunning down Kadar, 64, at a separate location in the same coach. He then moved to coach B2 where he took a passenger, Syed Saifuddin, hostage on gunpoint, and shot him in the Pantry car. Further, he went to coach S6 where he shot a third passenger, Asghar Abbas Shaikh. Hussain and his family flew to India the next day of the incident and performed Bhanpurwala’s last rites at their house in Nalasopara’s Achole.He alleged that they had been in the dark about the progress of the investigation. “I want justice. I have asked for the names and numbers of other passengers in B5 and to check the CCTV recordings, but the police are not helping,” he said, adding he is trying to meet the deputy commissioner of police (GRP).

Earlier, I was planning to settle in India in the next two to three years so that I could stay close to my parents and had decided to run my father’s shop. But now I will take my mother to Sharjah and settle there,” said Hussain, who has hired a lawyer to watch the court proceedings against the accused. Hussain came to Borivali court on Friday but was not allowed inside the courtroom due to security reasons.He also claimed that he had got calls from MLAs in Hyderabad and Jaipur enquiring if he needed help, but no politician from Mumbai had tried to contact them.