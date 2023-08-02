"We see him as Guruji, what's the problem?": Devendra Fadnavis on Sambhaji Bhide controversy

Demand for action against Sambhaji Bhide intensifies over controversial statements on Mahatma Gandhi and Mahatma Jyotiba Phule. Congress members raise the issue in the Assembly; Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis promises action but causes confusion with his praise for Bhide.

On Monday, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis addressed the Sambhaji Bhide controversy and provided details about the allegations and cases registered against him. Fadnavis stated that strict action would be taken against anyone who disrespects the esteemed leaders of the nation.

While assuring action against Sambhaji Bhide, Fadnavis addressed him as 'Guruji' and commended his efforts. He appreciated Bhide's dedication to Hindutva and acknowledged the positive impact of his work in connecting the youth of the Bahujan community with the legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and the forts.

Congress members criticized Fadnavis' statement. While talking about Sambhaji Bhide, they urged not to glorify him and questioned why he (Devendra Fadnavis) addressed Bhide as Guruji. Prithviraj Chavan questioned the basis for calling him Guruji. On this Fadnavis said, "We see him as Guruji, what's the problem?"

"Providing proof for Guruji is not possible. He (Sambhaji Bhide) is known as Guruji. Similarly, Prithviraj Chavan is called Prithviraj Baba. Do we ask for proof of why he is addressed as Baba?" questioned Fadnavis. He stated that action will be taken against Bhide, and the Congress' publication 'Shidori,' which is spreading false propaganda about Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.