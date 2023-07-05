We were always against NCP: Sanjay Shirsat on Ajit Pawar’s revolt

Amid the ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) leader Sanjay Shirsat said, In politics when our rival gang wants to join us, we have to take them in and that is what Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) did.

After Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) joined us, people in our group were upset because some of our leaders will not get their desired position. It is not true that all our leaders are happy with NCP joining us.

We have informed chief minister, deputy chief minister and they will have to resolve this issue. We were always against NCP and even today we are against Sharad Pawar. Udhhav Thackeray was used by Sharad Pawar as the CM. NCP (Sharad Pawar) used to run the government when Uddhav was the CM. Eknath Shinde will decide the course of action now.

In a surprise move on July 2nd NCP leader Ajit Pawar who was also the Maharashtra Leader of Opposition joined the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance in Maharashtra and took oath as Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister. The move by NCP chief Sharad Pawar's nephew Ajit Pawar, which also saw eight other NCP MLAs joining the Shinde-Fadnavis government, came amid efforts by opposition parties to forge unity to take on the BJP in the next year's Lok Sabha polls