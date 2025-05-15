"We Will Contest with Same Intensity And Emerge Victorious": Eknath Shinde on Upcoming Local Body Elections (Watch Video)

After Supreme Courts orders Maharashtra state govt is currently preparing for the long-pending local body elections. All parties are confident about their leaders and parties and planning strategy to win local body elections. Maharashtra Deputy CM and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde affirmed that he is sure that party will have same intensity in local body election as they had in Lok Sabha and emerge as a victorious.

Talking to media in Pune Eknath Shinde said, "The Supreme Court has ordered elections, and preparations are underway according to their directives. We fought and won the last Lok Sabha and Assembly elections as a Mahayuti, securing a landslide victory. Similarly, we will contest the upcoming local body elections with the same intensity and emerge victorious."

Pune | On the upcoming local body elections, Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde says, "The Supreme Court has ordered elections, and preparations are underway according to their directives. We fought and won the last Lok Sabha and Assembly elections as a Mahayuti, securing a… pic.twitter.com/rOkWpDhDnv — ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2025

Supreme Court Orders.

In an interim order passed on May 6, the Supreme Court directed the Maharashtra government and the State Election Commission (SEC) to hold local body polls in the state, reserving seats for OBC as existed prior to the 2022 J.K. Banthia commission. A bench of Justices Surya Kant and N.K. Singh directed the SEC to notify the local body elections within four weeks, and asked the state poll body to endeavour to complete the election process within four months.

The SEC may apply for extension of time if needed, clarified the Justice Surya Kant-led Bench, adding that the elections shall be subject to the outcome of the petitions challenging the recommendations of the Banthia commission.