'We Will Join Hands...' Prakash Ambedkar's Big Statement after Sharad Pawar Meet

Pune: In the run up to the Lok Sabha elections, news of NCP chief Sharad Pawar meeting Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi president Prakash Ambedkar had made rounds in the political circle. After the meet, Ambedkar has spoken to the press for the first time and indicated that such meetings between the leaders will keep on happening.

Ambedkar was in Pune to pay respect to the Bhima Koregaon memorial. Upon being asked about Pawar meet, the former MP said that, "we will be definitely coming together (as an alliance). Thus these formal-informal meetings will keep on happening. There is no point in theories now.

If we meet the I.N.D.I.A. alliance, I will definitely let everyone know".

"It is up to the I.N.D.I.A. alliance to let us in. It's not a matter of personal preferences. It is about I.N.D.I.A. alliance. Once we become a part of the alliance, then we will lay down a plan explaining how the PM has hollowed the country in the past 10 years."



Ambedkar also went on to state that his new year's resolution is to come to power and save the constitution. He also wants to resolve to

maintain peace in Maharashtra amid the attempts to cause rift between the Marathas and OBCs.

I.N.D.I.A. alliance to defeat BJP

2024 will see India's election for the 18th Lok Sabha. Additionally, 8 states including Maharashtra will also have their state assembly elections. This makes this year extremely crucial and now everyone has their eyes on the united opposition I.N.D.I.A. alliance's attempt to defeat the 2 term long BJP government. Whether or not Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi becomes part of the alliance is a matter of discussion.