Speculation is rife in political circles regarding the possibility of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar ascending to the role of Chief Minister in the near future. Anticipation grows that the state government could witness a transformation following the completion of hearings on the disqualification petition concerning Shiv Sena MLAs. This has led to active discussions surrounding Ajit Pawar's potential chief ministership within political circles.

During an interview, senior BJP leader and Deputy Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, was asked a question about this possibility. In response, Fadnavis stated, "We will make Ajit Pawar the Chief Minister for five years." This statement has raised many eyebrows.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stated, "The strength of the party has increased with the presence of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde with us." Speaking at the India Today Conclave, Fadnavis discussed the current political situation in Maharashtra. He emphasized, "We have a natural alliance with Shiv Sena (Shinde group). Ajit Pawar is our political ally." Fadnavis highlighted that the party's strength in Maharashtra has grown with Eknath Shinde joining them. He also clarified that the political dynamics have improved as Ajit Pawar has supported him.

Fadnavis was questioned regarding the disqualification petition concerning Shiv Sena MLAs. During this discussion, he was asked whether Ajit Pawar was brought along as an alternative in case these MLAs were disqualified, and if there was a plan to appoint him as the chief minister for the next six months.

Ajit Pawar had previously expressed his intention to change the situation within six months. In response to these queries, Fadnavis made a significant statement.

"Things don't change in six months," asserted Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. He continued, saying, "When I want to be made chief minister, I will appoint Ajit Dada as the chief minister for five years. Eknath Shinde is the current chief minister of the state, and he will continue to lead Maharashtra." Fadnavis clarified, "Eknath Shinde will remain the chief minister during the Lok Sabha and assembly elections, and the upcoming elections will be conducted under his leadership."