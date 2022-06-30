"We will never forget that BJP committed sin of overthrowing Mahavikas Aghadi government: NCP leader

"The leaders, activists and office bearers of the Mahavikas Aghadi will never forget that the BJP committed the sin of overthrowing the Mahavikas Aghadi government by creating a revolt in the Shiv Sena" said NCP leader Mahesh Tapase after the meeting of NCP leaders with Sharad Pawar.

Mahesh Tapase also expressed confidence that the NCP will be seen as a capable opposition party as soon as the BJP comes to power. As all the NCP MLAs are in Mumbai, they met Sharad Pawar today. During the meeting, he gave detailed guidance on the steps taken to overthrow the Mavia government and how to fight the BJP in the near future.

Mahavikas Aghadi was the government for two and a half years. This government was properly guided by Sharad Pawar. He also said that Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar had taken care that the state's financial situation would not deteriorate while allocating funds equally. All Maharashtra is witnessing that BJP has fertilized the revolt in Shiv Sena. He clarified that the NCP has re-entered the fray with its stalwarts from today and that the Chung leaders, activists and office bearers have decided to field the Mavia candidate against the BJP in the coming elections.