We will take precautions to ensure no disputes among I.N.D.I.A partners ahead of state polls: Sharad Pawar

The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc will take precautions to ensure that there are no disputes among its alliance partners in states like Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh where elections are due in a few months, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar said on Friday.

He was speaking to reporters at Baramati in Maharashtra’s Pune district. Pawar also spoke about issues like Maratha reservation and export duty on onions. In order to challenge the BJP in the general elections of next year, more than two dozen opposition parties have united to establish the INDIA.

The experienced politician responded to a query regarding potential conflict in West Bengal, where the Congress has set claim to some seats, by stating that no elections are scheduled for the near future. When elections near, the possibility of differences (among INDIA bloc partners) cannot be ruled out. However, we will sort the issues by sending neutral leaders from the alliance, he said.

Pawar stressed that elections are due in a few months in four to five states and that is more important for them. INDIA bloc will see how all the alliance partners come on one page in states like Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. After returning to Mumbai, I will hold discussions with Congress and other party leaders and we will take precautions to ensure that there are no disputes among the alliance partners (in these states), he said.

This process will start in the next eight to ten days, the NCP chief said. Assembly elections are due in a few months in Chattisgarh, Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana. Asked about Maratha reservation, which is currently under the spotlight, the NCP president said he read in news reports that the Eknath Shinde government in the state has promised to address the issue. It is to be seen what decision the state government takes in the coming days, Pawar said.