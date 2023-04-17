We will welcome Ajit Pawar if he's willing to join us: Uday Samant

Maharashtra minister Uday Samant said that we will welcome Ajit Pawar if he's willing to join us, he has good experience, he is a big leader and we have worked with him.

Final decision will be taken by Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. We will be very happy if he joins us.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut claimed Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief chief Sharad Pawar recently told Uddhav Thackeray that his party will never join hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) even if anyone takes an individual decision to do so.

However, Ajit Pawar, who is the leader of opposition in the state Assembly, dubbed such speculations as baseless and denied meeting Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah in Mumbai on Saturday night.