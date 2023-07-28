"We work on the streets, not from home": CM Shinde's jab at Uddhav Thackeray

Today marks the conclusion of the second week of the monsoon session in the state legislature. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde conducted a comprehensive review of the rainfall and flood situation across the state. While highlighting the government's efforts in assisting those affected by the floods, the Chief Minister directed his criticism towards Uddhav Thackeray, the chief of the Thackeray group and former Chief Minister.

“Someone had conducted an interview a few days ago. They said double engine why triple engine Sarkar. Ajitdada came after seeing the work of the double engine. Now, it has become a triple engine. Now the work of this triple engine is going on fast. The work that Devendraji started was halted for two and a half years. We have now started it. Should work keeping the people's interests in mind. We have put aside our egos and started working. We work by going down to the streets and not from work from home." With these words, the Chief Minister took a dig at Uddhav Thackeray.

"This government is a government of farmers and the common people. The state government is doing a good job. No matter how much you criticize and accuse, we will respond with work. Let them speak, we will continue to work. The pace of our work has increased, causing discomfort to some people. They wonder what will happen next," he said.