Weakening democracy and insulting people's mandate: Akhilesh Yadav slams BJP over Ajit Pawar's revolt

Akhilesh Yadav, the leader of the Samajwadi Party, criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) legislators joining the Eknath Shinde government in Maharashtra, accusing it of weakening democracy and insulting people's mandate.

He asked whether splitting other parties does not amount to corruption and claimed that the BJP's experiments will fail. BJP has been doing these kind of experiments. It has always been saying that corruption will end. Does breaking parties not amount to corruption? What kind of benefits do they give to other party MLAs to bring them over their side? Is this not corruption? Yadav asked.

In a surprise move on July 2nd NCP leader Ajit Pawar who was also the Maharashtra Leader of Opposition joined the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance in Maharashtra and took oath as Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister. The move by NCP chief Sharad Pawar's nephew Ajit Pawar, which also saw eight other NCP MLAs joining the Shinde-Fadnavis government, came amid efforts by opposition parties to forge unity to take on the BJP in the next year's Lok Sabha polls.

