Weather Alert: IMD predicts rain in Pune and Central Maharashtra today

The Indian Meteorological Department has said that rains are expected in Pune district today. Rainfall with strong winds is expected in Konkan, Central Maharashtra and Marathwada during this period.

At the same time, heat wave is also forecast in Central Maharashtra from Monday. On the coast of South Konkan, there are moderate clouds over the Arabian Sea. In the morning, parts of Central Maharashtra, Marathwada and Konkan including Mumbai, Thane and Pune were partly cloudy. In the next five days, strong winds and thundershowers are expected in parts of Marathwada near Konkan and Central Maharashtra.

Rainfall with thunderstorm is expected in Raigad, Pune district on Monday, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg on Monday and Tuesday, Satara, Sangli, Solapur, Jalgaon, Ahmednagar, Latur, Osmanabad districts from Monday to Thursday, Kolhapur till Wednesday, In Nanded on Wednesday and Beed-Parbhani on Thursday will receive thundershowers Wind speeds may be higher during this time. Akola and Buldana districts will experience heat wave from Tuesday to Thursday, while Yavatmal, Chandrapur and Gadchiroli districts will experience heat wave on Wednesday and Thursday.