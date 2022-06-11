Weather Alert: Yellow Alert in all over Maharashtra

The long-awaited monsoon has arrived in South Konkan. Heavy rains lashed many parts of Konkan including Goa. Not only that, but some districts in the state were hit by pre-monsoon rains. Mumbai, Pune, Satara, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sangli districts received showers on Friday.

Meanwhile, several districts have been issued yellow alerts as the monsoon is moving in the right direction. The meteorological department has forecast heavy rains for the next two days.

According to the meteorological department, Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg in Konkan and Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Nashik, Nagar, Pune, Satara, Sangli, Dhule in Central Maharashtra and Jalna, Beed, Parbhani, Aurangabad, Nanded in Marathwada division and Vidarbha. Yellow rain alert has been issued to Buldhana, Washim, Amravati, Yavatmal, Akola, Wardha, Nagpur, Chandrapur, Gondia, Bhandara and Gadchiroli districts.

Heavy rains are expected in Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri and Raigad districts of South Konkan from today. The meteorological department has forecast thunderstorms, lightning and torrential rains for the next two days in the state.

If the monsoon reaches Vengurla in the southern Konkan, it may take another two days for the monsoon to reach the southern part of Maharashtra and in the next two days the monsoon will reach some other parts of the state, the Indian Meteorological Department said. The monsoon usually arrives in Mumbai on 10th June. Skymet, a private company, has predicted that the monsoon will be active in Mumbai next week.