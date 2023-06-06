Weather Update: Heavy rainfall with winds expected in four districts in next 3-4 hours

With the monsoon season drawing near, the state is witnessing a shift in weather patterns. Unexpected rainfall over the past few days has caught people off guard, leaving them in a state of surprise. The sudden downpours have caused panic among the populace, while farmers have suffered the loss of their crops. The Regional Meteorological Centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for rain accompanied by strong winds in certain districts. As a precautionary measure, an alert has been issued in four districts of the state.

The Meteorological Department has issued a warning for thunderstorms accompanied by lightning in the districts of Jalgaon, Nashik, Ahmednagar, and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar within the next 3 to 4 hours. The region can expect light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thundershowers. Additionally, the department has cautioned about gusty winds ranging from 30 to 40 kmph. It is advised that individuals take necessary precautions when venturing outside their homes.

In the meantime, a cyclonic circulation has formed in the Arabian Sea. Over the past three hours, the cyclone's speed has reached 11 kilometres per hour. Presently, it is observed to be moving in a northward direction. As the cyclone advances, its velocity is expected to escalate in the next 12 hours, as per the latest update from the Meteorological Department.

According to the Meteorological Department, there is no possibility of heavy rainfall along the Mumbai and Konkan coast due to the presence of cyclonic circulation in the Arabian Sea. However, a cautionary signal has been issued for fishermen along the coastal areas adjacent to the cyclonic system. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the Arabian Sea for fishing activities.