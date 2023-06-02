Weather Update: Pre-monsoon showers in state, heatwave alert for certain regions

Over the past few days, several cities in the state have experienced pre-monsoon showers. However, Madhya Maharashtra and Vidarbha regions are expected to endure heatwave conditions for the next three days. A yellow alert has been issued specifically for Vidarbha, urging residents to take necessary precautions against the heat. The meteorological department has advised people to safeguard themselves from high temperatures, particularly during the period between 11 am and 2 pm, when the maximum temperature is anticipated.

The weather across the country is displaying constant variations, with some areas experiencing sunny conditions while others are witnessing rainfall. As per the Meteorological Department, temperatures in the state have been ranging between 42 and 45 degrees Celsius. Maharashtra is also grappling with the intensifying heat, leaving people feeling helpless and enduring the scorching conditions. The state registered a maximum temperature of 44 degrees Celsius. The Meteorological Department has issued heat wave warnings for numerous cities nationwide, emphasizing the importance of minimizing outdoor activities and staying hydrated by consuming ample water. Individuals are advised to limit their ventures outside unless necessary, primarily focusing on work-related obligations.

The Meteorological Department has forecasted the likelihood of thunderstorms and lightning in certain areas of Central Maharashtra tomorrow. Heatwave conditions may prevail in some locations across Madhya Maharashtra and Vidarbha. On June 4, isolated areas of Konkan, Goa, and Marathwada are expected to experience thunderstorms accompanied by lightning. Central Maharashtra may also witness rain and thundershowers in a few places, as mentioned by the IMD. Vidarbha is likely to encounter heat wave conditions. Moving to June 5, rain and thundershowers are anticipated in certain regions of Konkan, Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, and Marathwada.