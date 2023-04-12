Weather update: Pune to experience light rain and hailstorm, weather pattern to continue

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted that Pune will experience light rain and hailstorm on Thursday, following unseasonal rainfall in the city for the past few days. The IMD has also predicted that this weather pattern is expected to continue in the coming days.

As per IMD's forecast, Pune is expected to encounter thundery activity, lightning, short-period strong wind, and very light to light rain, along with hail on Thursday. The district is likely to witness these weather conditions in the evening, while the morning is predicted to have a clear sky.

IMD has forecasted the likelihood of thundery activity, lightning, and light to moderate rainfall in Pune on April 14 and 15.