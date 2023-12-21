Webseries Director Falls Victim to Online Dating Extortion in Mumbai

A distressing incident unfolded in Mumbai involving a 45-year-old assistant director of webseries. According to reports, an unidentified woman and accomplices allegedly befriended him on a dating site. Subsequently, he accused them of extorting money by threatening to make their private conversations public.

As reported by Indian Express, assistant director received video clips of his conversations with the woman from unknown numbers. The police are actively working to acquire information about the mobile numbers and bank account associated with the alleged crime.

