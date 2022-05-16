Went to fetch wife, father and sister beats son-in-law

Satara: A youth who went to Shrigonda in Ahmednagar district to fetch his wife was beaten by his father-in-law and sister-in-law. However, in order to take action against them, the youth tried to commit suicide by pouring kerosene in front of the police headquarters in Satara. The incident took place on Saturday. Police have registered a case against Navnath Ashok Mahapure (32, resident of Malhar Peth, Satara) for attempted suicide at Satara City Police Station.

According to the police, Navnath Mahapure came in front of the police headquarters on Saturday night with a bottle of petrol. He poured petrol on his body. This type came under the direction of the police for security at the police headquarters. After that, the police caught Navnath Mahapure without a moment's delay. So the next disaster was averted. When the police inquired about this, he told the police what had happened to him.

Navnath's wife has gone to Shrigonda in Ahmednagar district a few days ago. He had gone to Shrigonda to fetch her. At that time, his brother-in-law Mahavir Gaikwad and father-in-law Sarjerao Gaikwad beat him. He told police that he tried to set himself on fire so that action could be taken against him. A case was registered against Navnath Mahapure after police constable Rahul Khade lodged a complaint against him on Sunday night.