Western Railway cancels 57 trains from Mumbai to Gujarat due to 56-hour mega block in Surat

A major block of 56 hours will be undertaken for carrying out the non-interlocking work at Surat Yard from 9.30am on August 26 to 5.30pm on August 28. This block is in connection with Surat–Udhna third line work. Due to this work, several Western Railway (WR) trains will remain cancelled, short terminated/short originated, Sumit Thakur, chief PRO, WR, said.

The majority of cancelled trains travel to or from the northern states of Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, and others. On Friday, nine long-distance trains were cancelled.