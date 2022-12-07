Western Railway to introduce new trains for BKC office goers

In a major relief to office goers in Bandra, especially people travelling to Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) every day for work, the Western Railway (WR) is planning to expand its services that will start or end at the Bandra station. According to a Hindustan Times report, this initiative will not only help manage the crowd well but also provide more train options during peak hours.

There is a notable shift in the office crowd going to Bandra, Malad and Andheri areas rather than Churchgate for work. Looking at this trend, we are working towards providing more services till Bandra from Virar, Andheri and Borivali areas and vice versa,” said Ashok Kumar Mishra, general manager, WR, who also added that this will lead to better crowd management. Over the years, BKC has been transformed into one of Mumbai’s leading business hubs.

The culmination of a plan conceived by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) now houses the whole gamut of service-sector multinationals, as well as foreign consulates. It’s also a go-to destination known for its high-end restaurants. According to the MMRDA, the complex now provides more than 2 lakh jobs. Connectivity remained a huge challenge for years, even as government facilities such as income tax offices, as well as a family court, were opened in the area.