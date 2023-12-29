Western Railway To Run Additional Local Trains To Accommodate New Year Rush

Mumbai: The Western Railway announced the operation of eight special suburban train services between Churchgate and Virar during the early hours of January 1. This initiative aims to address the increased rush expected due to New Year celebrations.

As per an official statement, four special services will be operational from Churchgate in south Mumbai to the northern satellite town of Virar, accompanied by an additional four services in the reverse direction.

The special services from Churchgate will depart at 1.15am, 2.00 am, 2.30am and 3.25am on January 1 while the ones from Virar will start at 00.15am, 00.45am 01.40am and 03.05am.

The Central Railway also announced four special suburban services — two each between the CSMT in south Mumbai and Kalyan on Main Line and CSMT and Panvel on Harbour Line.

Western Railway's New Year's Eve initiative goes beyond mere convenience; it reflects a commitment to providing passengers with a safe and secure travel experience on this festive night. With the deployment of extra trains and vigilant staff, Western Railway is fully prepared to facilitate a seamless and joyful transition into the year 2024 for all passengers.