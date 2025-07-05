“What Balasaheb Thackeray Couldn’t Do, Fadnavis Did”: Raj Thackeray Jabs Maharashtra CM at Joint Rally in Mumbai (VIDEO)

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray launched a sharp attack on Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at a joint victory rally held in Mumbai on Saturday. The rally was organised to celebrate the state government’s decision to withdraw the controversial order that sought to impose Hindi as a third language from Class 1. Addressing the packed crowd at the NSCI Dome in Worli, Raj began his speech in his signature style by taking a jibe at Fadnavis. “Uddhav and I are coming together after 20 years… What Balasaheb Thackeray could not do, thousands of others couldn't do, Devendra Fadnavis managed to do that," he said.

VIDEO | Mumbai: Addressing a joint victory gathering with Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray (@uddhavthackeray), titled 'Awaj Marathicha', MNS chief Raj Thackeray (@RajThackeray) says, "CM Fadnavis managed to do what Balasaheb Thackeray could not - bring myself and Uddhav…

MNS chief also said the power of the people lies on the street. “Your power is in the legislature. Our power is on the street,” he said, claiming that public pressure forced the government to withdraw the language policy. He also targeted the central leadership on the issue of migration. “Hindi-speaking states are economically backward. People from those states are migrating to non-Hindi-speaking regions. Why has Hindi not helped them develop?” he asked.

On the language controversy, Raj claimed it was a trial run. “If we had stayed quiet on the Hindi decision, the next step would have been an attempt to separate Mumbai from Maharashtra,” he said.

Uddhav, speaking after Raj, said language was a matter of unity. “When it comes to language, Raj, I and everyone here are united,” he said. Addressing past allegations of violence by Shiv Sena workers, Uddhav said, “Yes, we are goons. If we need to do goondagiri to get justice, we will do it.”

The joint rally, titled ‘Awaj Marathicha’, drew thousands of supporters from Shiv Sena (UBT) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena. Large LED screens were installed across Mumbai and nearby areas for public viewing. In Worli, several hoardings and posters featuring both leaders were placed along the streets. Many posters appealed for unity in the interest of the Marathi community. The rally venue was packed and the atmosphere remained energetic throughout. Supporters loudly cheered the joint show of strength.

