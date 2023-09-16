What did opposition parties do for Marathwada when they were in power in Maharashtra, asks Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday hit out at the opposition parties, and asked what they did for the Marathwada region in the state when they were in power for two-and-a-half years.

The senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader was speaking to reporters following his arrival at the airport here to attend a meeting of the state cabinet. Opposition parties have consistently accused the Eknath Shinde government of not effectively executing the development plans for Marathwada, encompassing Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (formerly known as Aurangabad), Osmanabad, Jalna, Beed, Latur, Nanded, Hingoli, and Parbhani districts.

Just this week, Ambadas Danve, a leader of the Shiv Sena (UBT), questioned why the state government had not put into action the decisions made during a cabinet meeting held in 2016 when Devendra Fadnavis was the Chief Minister. All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen abbreviation (AIMIM) MP Imtiaz Jaleel also questioned the Eknath Shinde dispensation over the pending projects and decisions not implemented in the region till now.

Those who are saying that decisions taken during a cabinet meeting here in 2016 have remained unimplemented should tell us what they did during the two-and-a-half years they were in power. If the decisions were not implemented, it was the duty of the previous government to take them forward. What were they doing when they were in power? Fadnavis asked. Marathwada water grid scheme was killed by the previous (Maha Vikas Aghadi) government. They are levelling allegations only because they are trying to stall the cabinet meeting aimed at the development of Marathwada region, he added.

