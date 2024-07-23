'What Is Maharashtra's Fault?': Opposition Slams BJP After Western State Finds No Mention In Union Budget 2024

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday presented the first budget of Modi Government 3.0. In this budget, substantial allocations have been made for Bihar and Andhra Pradesh, key states that supported the NDA in forming the government. Additionally, significant announcements have been made for Himachal Pradesh. However, there have been no announcements for Maharashtra, a state that is soon to have assembly elections.

Maharashtra is set to hold its assembly elections later this year. With elections just a few months away, there were high expectations for significant announcements for Maharashtra in the budget. Yet, the Finance Minister's entire budget speech did not include any mention of Maharashtra. Despite Mumbai being the financial capital of the country, the budget contained no announcements related to it. In contrast, Bihar and Andhra Pradesh received numerous promises and allocations.

In protest of neglecting the western state in the budget, MPs of Maha Vikas Aghadi protested outside the new parliament building after the budget was presented.

Moreover, several opposition leaders slammed the BJP and central government for ignoring Maharashtra in the budget.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray took to X to ask what was Maharashtra's fault.

"I can understand the BJP wanting to save its government and giving Bihar and Andhra Pradesh a huge sum of the budget. But what is Maharashtra’s fault? That we are the largest taxpayer? What did we get against what we contribute? Was Maharashtra even mentioned once in the budget?" Thackeray asked.

"Why does the BJP hate and insult Maharashtra so much? This isn’t the first time, through the entire past decade of BJP’s government, we have seen this bias against Maharashtra. It’s a shame that despite unconstitutionally forming a government and running the most corrupt regime in our state, Maharashtra gets nothing in return," he went on to add.

AAP's Preeti Sharma Menon said the BJP has not given anything for Maharashtra since it knows that it's going to lose in the upcoming assembly elections.

Clearly @narendramodi feels BJP is going to lose forthcoming Maharashtra assembly elections. That’s why they have nothing in the budget for our state. Shame! — Preeti Sharma Menon (@PreetiSMenon) July 23, 2024

"Clearly @narendramodi feels BJP is going to lose forthcoming Maharashtra assembly elections. That’s why they have nothing in the budget for our state. Shame!" she wrote on X.