What is 'Pawar's loyalty'? Sanjay Raut reacts on Keshav Upadhyay Tweet

Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde, who is considered close to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray after the Legislative Council results, has been unreachable since Monday evening. There is talk that Eknath Shinde went to Gujarat with some Shiv Sena MLAs. Although both the Shiv Sena candidates have been elected in the Legislative Council elections, the sudden revolt of Eknath Shinde has caused a great stir. Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson Keshav Upadhyay has made a big statement on his rebellion. When Sanjay Raut was asked about this, he asked the journalists what is loyalty to Pawar and loyalty to Balasaheb.

Keshav Upadhyay reacted to this issue by tweeting today after the result of yesterday's Legislative Council. He says, "The current battle in Shiv Sena is between genuine Balasaheb loyalists and Pawar loyalists. Balasaheb's loyalists do not like to leave Hindutva, Congress does not agree to vote." From that, Sanjay Raut has replied to BJP.

"What is the nature of Pawar loyalists? There is no such thing as Pawar loyalists etc. Everybody is loyal to Maharashtra. We are loyal to Balasaheb. Don't teach us what is loyal to Balasaheb. You have no right to name Balasaheb Thackeray. Blessings would have been given, "said Sanjay Raut, retaliating against the BJP.

Shiv Sena MLAs are under siege. They cannot return because of the siege. This siege can only be imposed in Gujarat. The roads on the main roads have been closed to these MLAs. "It is unfortunate that a plan is being hatched to destabilize Maharashtra on Gujarat's soil," he said. Also, all the MLAs will come back, because they are loyal Shiv Sainiks.

Although both the Shiv Sena candidates have been elected in the Legislative Council elections, the sudden revolt of Eknath Shinde has caused a great stir. There is talk that Eknath Shinde went to Gujarat with some Shiv Sena MLAs. Gujarati language tone can be heard after contacting Eknath Shinde on phone. So there is talk of it being in Gujarat. He is said to be accompanied by about 25 MLAs in Surat, Gujarat.