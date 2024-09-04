What is Shinde Government Doing? Sanjay Raut Accuses Maharashtra Government of Cover-Up in Badlapur Incident

In the latest development regarding the Badlapur incident, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut has raised serious concerns about the disappearance of crucial CCTV footage from a local school. Raut's remarks highlight growing discontent and suspicion about the handling of the case by the state government. In a recent statement, Raut criticized Maharashtra's Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis for their silence on the issue. He emphasized that while the government remains quiet, his party is actively addressing the troubling situation. "Who made the CCTV footage disappear from the school?" Raut questioned. "The head of the institution must have been involved. But why did this happen? Was it merely to protect a constable, or is there a deeper mystery at play? "The missing footage, which was expected to provide vital evidence in the case, has fueled speculation and criticism.

On the Badlapur incident, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut says, "The Chief Minister (Eknath Shinde) and Home Minister (Devendra Fadnavis) are not talking about this, we are talking about this... Who made the CCTV footage disappear from the school? The head of the institution… pic.twitter.com/PUXs9LFR68 — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2024

Last month, Maharashtra Minister and Shiv Sena leader Deepak Kesarkar said that the CCTV footage of the last 15 days have gone missing from the school in Badlapur where two minor girls were allegedly sexually assaulted. Kesarkar said, “The CCTV footage is missing from the school. It is important to investigate why the footage has gone missing and what the motive behind it is. Notably, a report prepared by the Women and Child Welfare Department and the Education Ministry in the sexual abuse case of Badlapur was earlier handed over to the Education Minister.

On August 31, a Thane Court had accepted the request of the Special Investigating Team for a test identification parade of the accused in the Badlapur minors’ sexual assault case. The identification parade was conducted in the presence of the Executive Magistrate, where the survivors identified the accused. The case pertains to the alleged incident of sexual assault on two four-year-olds inside their school in Badlapur, Maharashtra. After the identification of the accused, SIT prepared a psychological profile of the accused, which would help in further investigation of the case. The alleged sexual assault case has sparked outrage across the State with multiple protests demonstrating outrage over the incident were held across the country.